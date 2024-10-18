Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.91 and traded as low as $3.81. Natuzzi shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 3,030 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Natuzzi in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 1.10% of Natuzzi worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

