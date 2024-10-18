NatWest Group plc Has $11.22 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

NatWest Group plc increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 3.3% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Up 1.5 %

AXP stock opened at $285.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $286.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $226.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on American Express from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.33.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

