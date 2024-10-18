Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.78.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Get Navient alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NAVI

Institutional Trading of Navient

Navient Stock Down 0.3 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Navient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,813,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Navient by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 47,189 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 811,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,116,000 after buying an additional 65,576 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 265.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 128,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 93,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 102,163.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 85,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 85,817 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAVI opened at $15.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99. Navient has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). Navient had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 41.03%.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.