Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 3,465 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,111,000 after buying an additional 5,813,688 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $498,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,016 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,699,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,630,000 after buying an additional 2,640,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.32. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

