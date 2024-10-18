Naviter Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,128 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GE opened at $192.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.01 and its 200-day moving average is $167.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Electric has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $194.80. The firm has a market cap of $210.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GE

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.