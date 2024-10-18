Naviter Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INVH. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 496.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average of $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.74%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.