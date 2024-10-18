Naviter Wealth LLC Decreases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,794 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,044,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,342,012,000 after purchasing an additional 501,792 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NIKE by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,049,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $832,785,000 after buying an additional 571,544 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,859,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $832,623,000 after buying an additional 2,775,510 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in NIKE by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,025,616 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,151,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $533,533,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NKE opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.38. The stock has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Daiwa America lowered shares of NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

