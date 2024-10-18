Naviter Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 331.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMH. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

AMH opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.15. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

