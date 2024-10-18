Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 2,230 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 6.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 11,740.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 375,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
Forward Air Trading Up 6.2 %
NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $40.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.02. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $77.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on FWRD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Forward Air
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Forward Air
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.