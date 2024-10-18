Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 25,058 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Naviter Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,058 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,528,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 36,968 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 249,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 33,523 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 54,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FUMB stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10.

About First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

