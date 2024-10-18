Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Naviter Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the third quarter worth $231,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 19.8% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 90.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 85,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 40,488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $7.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.98%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.24%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

