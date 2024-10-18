Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 399 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 82.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE MAA opened at $152.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.16 and its 200-day moving average is $144.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $167.39.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.91.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

