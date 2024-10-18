Naviter Wealth LLC Takes Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,408 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Simmons First National by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2,045.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter worth $183,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $23.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $23.68.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $372.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

SFNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simmons First National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

In other Simmons First National news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 8,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $190,352.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,909.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David W. Garner sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $76,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,928.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 8,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $190,352.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,909.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,700 shares of company stock worth $728,952. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

