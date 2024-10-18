NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

VYX has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

Shares of VYX opened at $13.27 on Monday. NCR Voyix has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NCR Voyix will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NCR Voyix

In related news, insider James G. Kelly purchased 14,800 shares of NCR Voyix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $198,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,929. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James G. Kelly bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $198,468.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,929. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 142,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,734.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $577,993 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NCR Voyix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VYX. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 72.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 61.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.