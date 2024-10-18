Needham & Company LLC Cuts Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target to $19.00

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VSAT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Viasat from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Viasat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

VSAT stock opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.34. Viasat has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $29.11.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Viasat will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 2,811,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $55,947,695.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,545,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,052,146.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viasat by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,184,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,549,000 after acquiring an additional 286,872 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viasat by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Viasat by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 64,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

