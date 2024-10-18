Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark lifted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Neo Performance Materials stock opened at C$7.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.36. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of C$5.50 and a one year high of C$8.69. The firm has a market cap of C$326.90 million, a P/E ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.11. Neo Performance Materials had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of C$147.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$169.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.6753356 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 444.44%.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

