Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $825.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $770.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NFLX. Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $775.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $735.24.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $71.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $758.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,885,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,440. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $693.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $653.62. Netflix has a one year low of $392.26 and a one year high of $761.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $327.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Stage Harbor Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 346 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

