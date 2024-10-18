Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $780.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $625.00 to $780.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $795.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $650.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $731.94.

NFLX stock traded up $65.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $753.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,342,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,801. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $693.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $653.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix has a 52-week low of $392.26 and a 52-week high of $756.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 380.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 642.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

