NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NTST. Raymond James upgraded NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.98.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $16.57 on Monday. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.33). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 933.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

