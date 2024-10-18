NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Major Shareholder Sells $16,332.20 in Stock

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $16,332.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,525,905 shares in the company, valued at $35,089,496.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ltd. Kck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NeuroPace alerts:

On Wednesday, October 16th, Ltd. Kck sold 6,900 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $45,333.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Ltd. Kck sold 4,031 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $26,362.74.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Ltd. Kck sold 3,123 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $19,050.30.

On Monday, October 7th, Ltd. Kck sold 4,910 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $32,700.60.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Ltd. Kck sold 3,318 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $23,126.46.

NeuroPace Stock Performance

NeuroPace stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,048. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $181.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.78. NeuroPace, Inc. has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 41.63% and a negative return on equity of 195.26%. The business had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NeuroPace from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeuroPace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Report on NeuroPace

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroPace

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in NeuroPace by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 80,324 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 56.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NeuroPace by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 21,703 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in NeuroPace by 50.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroPace

(Get Free Report)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.