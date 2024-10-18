Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $1,196,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,596.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 984 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.63, for a total value of $155,107.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,906.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $1,196,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,596.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,887,029 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $172.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.83. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $133.55 and a 1-year high of $187.27.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 25.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.19%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

