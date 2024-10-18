NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives $269.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $269.64.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NICE from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,466,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in NICE by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 5.9% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 4,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 72.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth about $236,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $178.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. NICE has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $270.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.10 million. NICE had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NICE will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

