NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Lifted by Lindsell Train Ltd

Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 0.0% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 27,241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 496.3% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,525 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 11,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $83.15 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.38. The stock has a market cap of $125.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

