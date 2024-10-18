Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.88. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

