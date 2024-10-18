Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Northwest Natural worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 173.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 686.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 12,044.4% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Northwest Natural Stock Down 0.2 %

NWN stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.45. 20,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $41.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.96%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

