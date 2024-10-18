NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Bank of America

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NOV. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NOV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $15.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. NOV has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. NOV’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 12.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,686,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,095 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 35,072,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $684,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,504 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,138,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $230,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,888,891 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

