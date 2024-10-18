NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.78, but opened at $21.46. NovoCure shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 2,999,479 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVCR shares. HC Wainwright raised shares of NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NovoCure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NovoCure from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

NovoCure Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in NovoCure by 17.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in NovoCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 37,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Featured Articles

