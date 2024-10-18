NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $21.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 8,100,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 5,323,906 shares.The stock last traded at $19.41 and had previously closed at $18.02.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SMR. B. Riley boosted their target price on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.39.

In other NuScale Power news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 144,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,434.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,188.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 68,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $892,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,983.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert K. Temple sold 144,627 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,434.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,054 shares in the company, valued at $153,188.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 374,729 shares of company stock worth $4,178,595 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 4,593.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 61.82% and a negative net margin of 592.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

