NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $21.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 8,100,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 5,323,906 shares.The stock last traded at $19.41 and had previously closed at $18.02.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on SMR. B. Riley boosted their target price on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.39.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 4,593.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.
NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 61.82% and a negative net margin of 592.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.
NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.
