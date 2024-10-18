NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Up 26.6% – Time to Buy?

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 26.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.73 and last traded at $17.24. Approximately 12,283,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 5,100,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMR shares. CLSA began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.25.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 592.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 68,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $892,625.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,983.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,648. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert K. Temple sold 68,558 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $892,625.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,983.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,729 shares of company stock worth $4,178,595. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC grew its position in NuScale Power by 4,593.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter worth $64,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

