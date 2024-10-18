NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Up 9.7% on Analyst Upgrade

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $21.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. NuScale Power traded as high as $19.88 and last traded at $19.77. 9,743,771 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 5,340,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SMR. B. Riley boosted their price target on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. CLSA began coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.39.
Insider Activity at NuScale Power
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 4,593.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NuScale Power Trading Up 9.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14.
NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 61.82% and a negative net margin of 592.28%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.
About NuScale Power
NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NuScale Power
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- The Uptrend in Netflix Will Continue: Another 15% Upside Ahead
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Buy the Dip? UiPath Stock’s GenAI Strategy May Pay Off
Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.