NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Up 9.7% on Analyst Upgrade

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $21.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. NuScale Power traded as high as $19.88 and last traded at $19.77. 9,743,771 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 5,340,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SMR. B. Riley boosted their price target on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. CLSA began coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

In other NuScale Power news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 19,242 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $153,551.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,681 shares in the company, valued at $460,294.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $108,134.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,539.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 19,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $153,551.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,294.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,595. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 4,593.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 61.82% and a negative net margin of 592.28%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

