nVerses Capital LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAD. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lithia Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total value of $3,472,286.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,417,080.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total transaction of $3,472,286.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,417,080.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total transaction of $88,632.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,707.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,021 shares of company stock worth $6,534,617. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 0.8 %

Lithia Motors stock opened at $315.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.36 and a twelve month high of $331.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.59.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.09 by $0.78. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.74 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.26%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

