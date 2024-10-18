nVerses Capital LLC Has $401,000 Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwind Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 800.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 380,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,886,000 after purchasing an additional 338,610 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $90,247,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Medpace by 302.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 260,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,245,000 after acquiring an additional 195,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,626,000 after acquiring an additional 142,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 38.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,692,000 after acquiring an additional 122,800 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEDP. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Medpace from $430.00 to $413.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.00.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $342.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.21 and a fifty-two week high of $459.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.79.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

