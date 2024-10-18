nVerses Capital LLC Invests $359,000 in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,436,000 after buying an additional 21,139 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Power Integrations by 14.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 487,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,881,000 after acquiring an additional 62,824 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on POWI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Northland Capmk upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Power Integrations Stock Up 1.4 %

POWI opened at $64.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.10. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.50.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.02 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $140,169.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,144.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

