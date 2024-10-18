nVerses Capital LLC Invests $477,000 in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Northern Trust by 13.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,413,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $622,596,000 after acquiring an additional 850,556 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4,660.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,586,000 after purchasing an additional 391,531 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,046,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $591,787,000 after purchasing an additional 261,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Northern Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,003,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,253,000 after purchasing an additional 219,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 55.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 597,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,575,000 after buying an additional 212,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $163,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $163,462.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,738 shares of company stock worth $1,191,388 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTRS

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $96.26 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $97.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.