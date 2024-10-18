nVerses Capital LLC Makes New $392,000 Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.70, for a total transaction of $40,322.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,607 shares in the company, valued at $975,853.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,554.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.70, for a total transaction of $40,322.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,853.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,968 shares of company stock worth $8,999,632 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBIX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $159.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $118.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.98. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.63 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

