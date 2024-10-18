nVerses Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 254.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globus Medical news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,055,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,318.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Trading Down 1.3 %

GMED opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.85. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $75.98. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.50, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $629.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 115.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GMED. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

