nVerses Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 16,300 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 515.4% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

Mosaic Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MOS opened at $25.97 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.57.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mosaic

In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,628.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.