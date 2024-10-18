nVerses Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 621.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 131,253 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $42.85 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.11.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $126.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,627 shares in the company, valued at $10,836,945. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,836,945. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $54,746.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,231.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,451 shares of company stock worth $1,201,018 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

