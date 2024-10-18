NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXPI. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.65.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $232.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.95. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

