O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

OI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

O-I Glass stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $17.58.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O-I Glass

In other O-I Glass news, Director John Humphrey purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $169,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,227 shares in the company, valued at $951,765.10. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1,337.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 371.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

