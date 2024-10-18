Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $101.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OKTA. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Okta from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $74.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.49. Okta has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. Okta had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $764,655.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,475.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 200,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $15,080,507.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,908.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $764,655.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,475.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,989 shares of company stock worth $27,806,184. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,719,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,097,000 after acquiring an additional 438,496 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Okta by 122.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 28.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Okta by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,870,000 after purchasing an additional 200,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

