Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.55 and last traded at $41.55, with a volume of 811177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on OHI shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average is $35.16.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,824.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. NCP Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% during the second quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.