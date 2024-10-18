OMG Network Achieves Market Cap of $36.89 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 18th. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $36.89 million and $6.28 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00040661 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000089 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.