Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Given New $121.00 Price Target at Barclays

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $110.00 to $121.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.30.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.3 %

OMC stock opened at $105.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.22.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 66.3% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

