OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,803 Shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 749,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,861,000 after acquiring an additional 183,041 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,460,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Get Fidelity International Value Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FIVA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,503. Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $27.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $119.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (FIVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity International Value Factor index. The fund tracks a multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap value stocks from developed markets, ex-US. FIVA was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity International Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.