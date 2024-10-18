OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.54. The stock had a trading volume of 273,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,231. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $84.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

