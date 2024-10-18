OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $597,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,790 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,669,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,848 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130,142 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,611,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,626,000 after purchasing an additional 635,269 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.87. 1,886,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,329,818. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.21. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

