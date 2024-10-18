OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Invests $824,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,525.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after buying an additional 61,576 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Clorox by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 141,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,705,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at $1,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.10. The company had a trading volume of 176,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,136. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 84.25, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.10. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 252.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

