OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,554 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.4% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Amgen by 7.2% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 129,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 20.1% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 17,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 37.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.1% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 38,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.0 %

Amgen stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $321.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,774. The company has a 50 day moving average of $326.08 and a 200-day moving average of $311.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $172.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $249.70 and a one year high of $346.85.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.48.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

