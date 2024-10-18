One Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 63,339,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,576,000 after purchasing an additional 163,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,731,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,199,000 after buying an additional 250,977 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,284,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,754,000 after buying an additional 107,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,512,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,268,000 after buying an additional 1,121,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,749,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.15.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 4.9 %

NYSE OWL opened at $23.45 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $549.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

